CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the prime fishing spots in Carthage, Kellogg Lake, is closed to fishing this week as city and state officials and volunteers prepare the lake for an annual outdoor adventure.
The 22nd annual Kids’ Fishing Day at Kellogg Lake Park on the east side of Carthage, runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The Missouri Department of Conservation, city of Carthage, Kellogg Lake Advisory Board, Carthage Rotary Club and numerous area businesses are sponsoring the event that has become an annual tradition attracting families from across the region.
The city of Carthage closed the lake to fishing for this week, and the Missouri Department of Conservation stocked the lake with fish on Tuesday.
The event is for anglers 15 and younger, and their families.
The MDC and volunteers will set up education stations in the park while the Carthage Rotary Club will grill hot dogs and provide chips and drinks for all involved.
“A variety of activities are planned, including educational stations, fishing stations and prize giveaways,” the MDC said in a release. “Youth anglers who attend at least one education station will be eligible for the prize drawings. Free refreshments will also be served. There is no pre-registration for the event. All participating youth anglers need to bring their own fishing equipment to fish the 25-acre lake, which will receive a special stocking from MDC for this event. Worms will be provided.”
Kellogg Lake Advisory Board President David Lawhon said the board will offer giveaways and prizes such as T-shirts and hats from Bass Pro Shops and fishing gear from Bud's Bait, provided by a grant from Butterball.
Carthage Public Library Director Julie Yockey said the library has fishing equipment that families with library cards can check out and use over the weekend.
Card holders are advised to visit the Steadley Family Legacy Center in front of the library and talk to Ben Young, director of the makerspace, to check out fishing equipment.
She said the Steadley Center will be closed on Friday, so people should not wait until the last minute to check out the gear.
Kids’ Fishing Day is held in conjunction with Missouri’s Free Fishing Weekend, June 10-11.
“No fishing permits will be needed but statewide regulations still apply, which means there will be a limit of four channel catfish per angler,” the department said. “The lake will be open for all ages to fish at the end of this event. Volunteers are needed for this event."
People who would like to volunteer or would like more information may call MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3423.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.