Fishing in Kellogg Lake Park

People may still fish in Kellogg Lake Park this week, but they have to fish in Spring River until noon on Saturday when the lake will reopen to public fishing. This will also be the first Kids' Fishing Day when people will be able to fish from the new bridge on the berm around the former rearing pond on the northwest side of the lake. The bridge was installed and dedicated last July after Kids’ Fishing Day 2022.