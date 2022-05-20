Kindergarten preenrollment for the 2022-23 academic year in the Joplin School District is now underway online.
Students who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1 are eligible for kindergarten.
The online preenrollment form is available at joplinschools.org. Officials say it is the starting point for the process, and that enrollment for all grades will be conducted online moving forward.
"Online Enrollment Express will not only help us be more efficient in capturing new enrollments, but allow parents from the start to have access to their child's information on file with the school," said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services, in a statement. "Parents will also have the capability to update information on their own throughout the school year. This is extremely important for things like phone number updates."
After the preenrollment form has been submitted online, parents of kindergarten students will receive an email link to full enrollment forms. Parents also will be contacted by their child's school to schedule an in-person visit, where copies of required documents such as a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and photo ID can be submitted.
Parents who want help with the enrollment forms can contact their child's school to schedule a time to meet with school staff in person.
Students who are currently enrolled in preschool classes at the Joplin Early Childhood Center don't need to complete the preenrollment forms. Their parents will be guided through the process by JEC staff.
Incoming kindergartners are also eligible for summer classes through Jump Start, a program that focuses on fine motor skills, social skills, letters, numbers, writing, reading, shapes, colors and more. The program follows a daily schedule similar to that of a normal school year to help students transition more easily when fall classes begin, kindergarten teacher Jordan Toscano said.
"Kindergarten Jump Start is all about creating a community with the kiddos we are going to have in our buildings during the upcoming year," Toscano said in a statement. "Not only do our newest students start learning the routines and procedures of school, but they get a literal jump-start on lots of academic skills that are needed in kindergarten. It's more of a relaxed atmosphere that allows kiddos to get comfortable with the school setting, their peers and teachers before the rigor of the academic school year begins."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.