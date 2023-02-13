Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few higher gusts over 60 mph are possible at times, but confidence in that occuring is limited at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&