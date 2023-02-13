The Joplin Health Department is now offering immunizations and other health services for students entering kindergarten in the city.
The department will immunize children who attend school in Joplin. Birth certificates can be issued for anyone born in Missouri at a cost of $15.
Clinics for Kindergarten Roundup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and again on Feb. 21. Students must bring a shot record to receive immunizations; parents or guardians must bring a photo ID. If someone other than the guardian is bringing the child, they must also bring a note, signed by the parent/guardian, giving permission to treat without a parent present.
Appointments are appreciated. Parents can call 417-623-6122 for cost and insurance information.
