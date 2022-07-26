Empire

The commerical kitchen continues to take shape at the Joplin Empire Market. On Tuesday, it was said to be nearly halfway finished. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

If you have visited Joplin's Empire Market lately, you may have noticed some construction work taking place.

That is for a new commercial kitchen, for which more than $300,000 has been raised so far. The kitchen could boost the market's programs for cooking, kids' meals and more.

Learn more from market directors in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • A look at MSSU football, which is entering its second season under coach Atiba Bradley.
  • New recipes to try from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
  • Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education.

Stay cool. Relief is in sight.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.