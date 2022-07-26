If you have visited Joplin's Empire Market lately, you may have noticed some construction work taking place.
That is for a new commercial kitchen, for which more than $300,000 has been raised so far. The kitchen could boost the market's programs for cooking, kids' meals and more.
Learn more from market directors in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A look at MSSU football, which is entering its second season under coach Atiba Bradley.
- New recipes to try from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education.
Stay cool. Relief is in sight.
