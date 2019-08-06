Kitten season lingers at Joplin Humane Society

As summer wears on, the Joplin Humane Society is still crushed by the weight of kitten season.
The shelter has taken in 3,231 cats so far in 2019, including 600 cats and kittens during the month of July alone, officials said.
During the month of June, the shelter took in 400 more cats than it had in June 2018, said Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager. Last weekend, the shelter accepted 41 cats and kittens in just 19 minutes when its intake doors opened on Saturday morning, officials said.
"We just have seen a huge increase in the number of cats and kittens, and I can't wrap my head around it," Fisher said. "The summer months tend to be busier here, but the number of cats has just been unreal."
On Tuesday, more than 100 cats and kittens were available for adoption and were spilling into overflow areas in the shelter. Approximately three dozen kittens and young cats were being housed three to a cage in the lobby, with another dozen or so kittens in cages in the shelter's community room and storage area.
To help address the overwhelming number of cats, the shelter has put out an urgent plea for:
• Adoptions. Cats and kittens are available for a $10 adoption fee for the remainder of August, and a special "Clear the Shelter" promotion during the weekend of Aug. 16 promises additional discounts, Fisher said. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and treatment for internal and external parasites.
• Fosters. More than 200 cats and kittens are currently living out of the shelter in foster homes, and more foster families are needed, Fisher said. Fosters can be short- or long-term and are arranged at the comfort level of the individual. All necessities, including food, medication, litter or medical care, are provided by the shelter.
• Spaying and neutering. The shelter hosts two to three low-cost spay/neuter clinics each week. Cats are $35 to spay or neuter. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 417-623-3642, ext. 100.
• Volunteers. During busy times, kennel technicians and other shelter staff are so overwhelmed by adoptions that they often don't have time to play with kittens who need socialization. Call 417-623-3642, ext. 120, to get started.
• Donations. Wet cat pate, kitten food, kitten formula, small blankets, towels, wet wipes and kitten toys are among the top needs. Monetary donations are also accepted to be used for medical needs or the purchase of Miracle Nipples for tiny kittens.
