The Kiwanis Club of Joplin honored 18 members Tuesday, inducting them into the Kiwanis International Legion of Honor. To qualify, a member has to have served at least 25 years in a Kiwanis chapter. The organization said this is the largest number ever inducted by the Joplin club.
Many of the inductees have served in various community activities, and also have served as officers of the local Kiwanis Club.
Honorees are:
• Lee Allphin, 1990, 33 years.
• Bruce Anderson, 1989, 34 years.
• Chuck Brown, 1984, 39 years.
• Kyle Denham, 1992, 31 years.
• Bill Eichman, 1997, 26 years.
• Juan "Cookie" Estrada, 1989, 34 years.
• David Evans, 1993, 30 years.
• John Good, 1994, 31 years.
• John Hayek, 1991, 32 years.
• James Hicklin, 1976, 47 years.
• Jeff Johnson, 1984, 39 years.
• Rich Lanear, 1988, 35 years.
• Ed McAllister, 1988, 35 years.
• William Roderique, 1997, 26 years.
• Randy Roper, 1993, 30 years.
• Larry Shumaker, 1988, 35 years.
• Donald Ward, 1994, 31 years.
• Nancy Wilkins, 1988, 35 years.
Earlier this year, four members of the club marked 50 years of service level. They are Jon Dermott, James Fleischaker, Hal Roper and Don Miller.
