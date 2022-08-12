Globe reporter Kimberly Barker recently sat down with the Kohistani family, which fled Afghanistan and resettled in the Joplin area.
Check out joplinglobe.com and Saturday's print edition to hear the family talk of their journey to the U.S. and of their son Rezwan, whose death is still under investigation.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- Information about a new employee assistance program at Joplin Schools.
- Coverage of the Shoal Creek Water Festival on Saturday. (It's from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wildcat Park, if you'd like to go!)
- A Q&A with Jessica Pommert, the new executive director of Joplin NALA Read.
Enjoy the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.