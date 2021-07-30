For the second time this year, voters in La Russell on Tuesday are being asked to vote on whether to join the Avilla Fire Protection District after no one in the eastern Jasper County community voted on the question in April’s election.
Voters in La Russell will see the following question on the ballot on Aug. 3: “Shall the boundaries of the Avilla Fire Protection District be extended to include the following described property? All the property located inside the corporate limits of the city of La Russell, Missouri, located in Section 14, Township 28, Range 29, Jasper County, Missouri.”
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said Avilla firefighters have covered La Russell for years even though technically the community is in the boundaries of the Sarcoxie Fire Protection District.
He said Avilla’s main station on Missouri Highway 96 east of Avilla is closer to La Russell than Sarcoxie’s fire station, and the old Avilla Community Fire Department maintained trucks in a station in La Russell for years.
“The reason we put a fire department over there a few years back was because they had four major fires in two years, and in one fire they had a lady die,” Gunter said. “That’s when my board decided, yes, we’ll put a few trucks in there. So we went ahead and did it, and we’ve been covering that area for a few years now.”
In June 2020, residents in the Avilla area voted to establish a taxpayer supported fire protection district, funded by a 30-cent property tax, which costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $57 per year.
That tax isn’t being charged in La Russell because the Avilla fire district boundary ends at the Spring River just north of La Russell, and residents there still pay the voluntary dues that all area residents used to pay.
In December, La Russell Mayor Rick Burton and others passed petitions around the community of about 130 people to get the question of shifting the boundaries of the fire districts and bringing La Russell into the Avilla Fire Protection District on the April ballot.
Then no one voted in the precinct that covers La Russell, meaning the measure failed.
“Nobody did it deliberately,” Burton said. “It’s just one of those deals that came out like that. It was just a fluke that it happened that way. It is important because we need a fire district here in La Russell. Whenever they were collecting dues, they couldn’t get money from everybody — some would pay and some wouldn’t pay. They need that tax money to keep the fire department going. I thoroughly believe in that.”
Oronogo fire tax issue
Residents of the Oronogo Fire Protection District are being asked to pay more in property taxes to support the fire district as it deals with an increase in population, number of homes and calls for service.
Oronogo residents will see the following question on the ballot: “Shall the board of directors of the Oronogo Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than 30 cents on the one hundred dollars of assessed valuation to provide funds to support the fire district.”
Oronogo fire Chief Clay Arft listed the reasons for the request in a post on the district’s Facebook page.
Arft said the district has a minimum of one paid firefighter on duty at all times, but it faces challenges including decreased numbers of volunteers and numbers of volunteer hours available, increased number of calls for service, rising numbers of homes and other structures being built in the district, rising population, aging equipment.
The Oronogo district’s current levy is 58 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which costs owners of a home with a $100,000 market value about $110 per year. A 30-cent increase makes the levy 88 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and would increase the homeowner’s fire district tax bill to $167.20 per year.
Aft said the district will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Oronogo Fire Station No. 1, 890 N. Grant St., Oronogo, for residents to see the fire equipment, meet the volunteer firefighters and ask questions about the tax issue.
