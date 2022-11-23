The town of La Russell will carry on this year with its unique Thanksgiving tradition.
On Thursday evening, the town will host a parade in honor of its water pump — which will then be lit by residents (and Santa Claus) for the Christmas season.
How did this tradition get started? What is the significance of this pump? Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's edition. Just a reminder — there will be an e-edition on Thursday, but no print edition.
You'll also find:
- Information about Missouri's newly appointed attorney general.
- The latest on a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart store.
- A roundup of five fun things to do with your family this weekend.
Have a nice evening and a good Thanksgiving holiday.
