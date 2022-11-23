La Russell Pump

Santa arrives in La Russell during a parade on Nov. 24, 2016, before the lighting of the town's water pump. Globe | Roger Nomer

The town of La Russell will carry on this year with its unique Thanksgiving tradition.

On Thursday evening, the town will host a parade in honor of its water pump — which will then be lit by residents (and Santa Claus) for the Christmas season.

How did this tradition get started? What is the significance of this pump? Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's edition. Just a reminder — there will be an e-edition on Thursday, but no print edition.

You'll also find:

  • Information about Missouri's newly appointed attorney general.
  • The latest on a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart store.
  • A roundup of five fun things to do with your family this weekend.

Have a nice evening and a good Thanksgiving holiday.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.