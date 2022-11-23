LA RUSSELL, Mo. — Back in 2009, residents of the eastern Jasper County community of La Russell were shocked to see that Missouri Department of Transportation workers had pulled the community’s hand-operated water pump out of the middle of County Route U (Main Street) in front of the post office and moved it to the side of the road.
It was a decision officials would reconsider after a letter-writing campaign and dozens of phone calls from La Russell residents to the MoDOT district office demanding it be put back.
The pump had become something of a symbol of La Russell, a meeting place for the town. Since MoDOT put the pump back, it has become the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving Day parade that swells the town’s population for a few hours from about 130 people to an estimated 700 to 1,000 people.
This year marks the 13th annual Pump Lighting and Parade, set for 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
More than a dozen locally created floats, decorated vehicles, firetrucks, farm tractors, lawn tractors, other vehicles and marchers will make the two-block trip north on Main Street to the pump.
They will be led by the Humdingers Kazoo Band, a group of a dozen or so residents and La Russell fans who march near the head of the parade, playing Christmas carols on kazoos.
The theme in 2022 is “Cruising to the Pump.” Parade participants will start lining up at 4 p.m on Fifth Street.
Linda Heman, organizer of the parade and leader of the Humdingers, said the grand marshals for 2022 are twins Jenette Culley Waggoner and Jeniece Culley Burgi, and cousin Clarice Culley Conway.
Heman said these three grew up on the outskirts of La Russell and were part of the three sets of twin Culley cousins.
Clarice’s twin, Clarence, died in 2006. Harold and Garold Chandler, both deceased, made up the third set of twins.
“These ladies have been great fans and supporters of the annual reunion and of the Thanksgiving Day parade,” Heman said. “Come out and cheer them on as we honor them this year.”
A symbol of home
The decision to remove the pump from the highway in 2009 rankled some local residents, but none more than A.E. “Noney” Graff, a lifelong resident of La Russell and U.S. Navy veteran of World War II who died in 2014.
When state workers moved the pump from the middle to the side of the road, Graff started the letter-writing and phone campaign to have it returned to the spot where it had been located since the early 1900s.
Graff penned an essay titled “In Defense of the Pump” to share his feelings. He wrote that the pump had been a source of drinking water for people, animals and later car radiators beginning in 1904.
Soon after it was installed, the city put the pump on a raised concrete island to protect it from vehicles.
“With the advent of the automobile, several wrecks have occurred due to the fact that there have been ‘more nuts behind the steering wheel than come out of the factory,’” Graff wrote in October 2009. “The foundation of the pump shows the effect of these confrontations, causing the highway department to decide this past summer that the pump and its base are an obstruction to traffic. I see no more reason for running into the pump than to run into the Baptist Church house. But maybe this is just a matter of opinion.”
Graff continued to describe why the pump meant so much to him, a story that took him back to February 1946 and his return from military service in the Pacific theater.
Sending a signal
Upon his discharge in California, Graff traveled by bus to St. Louis and then to Springfield. The next bus to Carthage didn’t leave for four hours, and that was too long for a veteran who had been away from home for more than a year so he struck out on his own on a cold winter night.
“Route 66 was a much more heavily traveled road than Route 166,” Graff wrote. “My plan was to walk over to 66 and hitchhike a ride west to the Lawrence and Jasper County line. The road going south at that junction went right into La Russell just as it still does today. You see, the fear of crime hadn’t entered into this mode of travel yet. Most anyone wearing a military uniform could catch a ride."
Graff caught a ride with a man heading to Carthage on business, with plans to stay the night at the Boots Court before heading to Tulsa.
He said the man asked him some questions, but mostly they rode in silence.
He said once the car reached the intersection north of La Russell, he had planned to walk home to La Russell.
The driver had other ideas and decided to drive him the 5 miles from Route 66 to La Russell.
Graff said he could see the three streetlights of La Russell from the hill before crossing the Spring River.
“We continued southward, crossing the railroad tracks and as we went up the hill, the lights of the car were lifted up and shown right on the pump!” Graff wrote. “There it was, tall and straight, like unto a sentinel. Upon seeing the pump my first thoughts were ‘Thank God, thank God Almighty. I am back on solid ground.' What a feeling it was. The pump seemed to be sending a signal — 'This is La Russell!'”
It was about 2 a.m. when Graff said farewell to his motorist.
“We shook hands, I thanked him, wished him Godspeed and then I got out of the car,” Graff said. “Unto this day, I still can’t remember the man’s name.
“I found myself standing beside the pump and looked up into the heavens. I wanted to thank God for watching over me and bringing me safely home. I had a couple of scuff marks but I was alive and I could walk, praise God!”
Graff said he made his way the two blocks from the pump to the home of his in-laws where his wife and young daughter, Bettie, were staying.
As Graff reached to knock on the door, a light came on, the door was flung open and his wife rushed out of the doorway, jumping into his arms and hugging him for several minutes on the porch in the cold air.
Graff returned to his defense of the pump at this point in his essay.
“I’ll leave off now about those memories because I have something to say to anyone who may get the idea to devise a plan whether it be politically or by some other means, to remove that pump and it’s foundation from their appointed place here on this earth,” Graff wrote. “Simply put, ‘don’t mess with the pump!’”
