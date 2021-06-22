NEOSHO, Mo. — Officials with La-Z-Boy Inc. plan on expanding the company's Neosho plant and will request waiving property taxes for the new construction.
The Neosho Board of Education on Monday gave approval for Superintendent Jim Cummins to vote in favor of the abatement whenever the city's Enhanced Enterprise Zone Committee meets and discusses the matter. That meeting has been set for July 20.
According to documentation from Grow Neosho provided to board members, La-Z-Boy has planned a $29.8 million construction project for its plant at 4301 Howard Bush Drive.
It includes 60,840 square feet on the building's east side for parts distribution and 27,660 square feet on the south side for a cafeteria and office space. The company will add 16 full-time jobs as part of the expansion.
The plant qualifies to take advantage of provisions in Neosho's codes that would allow property tax abatement rates of 100% over the first two years, 75% for the next eight years and 50% for the remaining life of an enhanced business enterprise zone.
The abatement would apply only to the newly constructed parts of the building, not the entire plant, said Jake Heisten, CEO of Grow Neosho. It would also only apply to the building's real property, not the machinery or other personal property inside.
Both the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Committee and the Neosho City Council will eventually vote on the matter.
According to documentation for school board members, Cummins said the district benefits from the abatement in the short term if the newly added employees bring more students into the school district, and also benefits in the long term as the abatement diminishes.
"By working with them, it makes their business more of a presence in Neosho," Cummins said. "It helps secure them for the long term, and they have been a great partner with the district. It makes sense to help them expand."
The school district collects the largest share of property taxes throughout the Neosho area. Taxpayers within the district pay $3.74 per $100 of assessed valuation.
