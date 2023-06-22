PARSONS, Kan. — Labette Community College is seeking an individual to serve as the mascot for the public relations department and Spirit Squad during the 2023-24 school year.
The position is open to incoming first-year students and any student interested in being a mascot. The selected student will receive a scholarship to cover tuition up to 16 hours and a $300 book scholarship per semester. At the end of each semester, the individual will be evaluated on performance to maintain involvement and receive a stipend up to $250.
The recipient must be a full-time student and in good academic standing with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The duties of the mascot include public appearances, festival events, community events, athletic appearances and requests as needed.
Apply by July 6 at www.labette.edu/athletics/mascot.
