PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Labor Day weekend book sale, which had been canceled during the pandemic, will return this weekend to the Pittsburg Public Library.
The sale is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the courtyard and is open to the public. It will be canceled in the case of rain.
Most books will be 50 cents to $1. Available genres include mystery, children's, fiction, nonfiction, romance, history, how-to and cookbooks.
The sale is hosted by Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library as a way to financially support the library's programs and services. The group has an ongoing sale set up permanently in the second-floor reading room, where people can purchase books for 50 cents to $1 whenever the library is open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.