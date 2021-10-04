PITTSBURG, Kan. — A hundred years ago, people in Crawford County trembled in fear at the thought of an advancing invasion.
They were called terrorists. Anti-American rebels who used their “teeth like tigresses.”
Law enforcement agencies deputized men. The governor called for the state militia. Rifles were stockpiled and machine gun detachments were called in.
All for a group of thousands of women supporting striking miners.
“It didn’t matter if it was The New York Times or L.A. Times,” said Linda Knoll. “The newspapers said these women were acting foreign and unwomanly. They used military terminology for these women who had no weapons.”
Knoll, a teacher and author, is the featured speaker for this year’s Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture at Pittsburg State University. In a presentation named “The Amazon Army: The Fight for Workers’ Rights and Social Justice in the Kansas Coalfields,” Knoll will share the story of almost 6,000 wives, mothers, daughters, sisters and girlfriends supporting striking miners. She will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Axe Library.
It’s a story Knoll has become quite familiar with over the years — she is a speaker with Humanities Kansas, and has written a play about the march. Her interest was fueled after discovering her grandmother was part of it.
Knoll in 1986 read to her grandmother a poem by Gene DeGruson called “Alien Women” that talked about the march and how his grandmother, Clemence DeGruson, was part of it.
“My grandmother said that she was in that march, too,” Knoll said. “That was my initial discovery of it. From there, I’ve been researching and interviewing people about it.”
The march was one of many events that helped shape the future of worker’s rights that labor movements fought for, Knoll said. Things such as weekends and eight-hour work days were not guaranteed back in the 1920s.
Working in the coalfields of Southeast Kansas was also particularly harsh on workers, because of low pay, dangerous working conditions and long hours. Workers were even required to purchase their own tools for the job.
A series of events led to the women organizing, Knoll said. In 1920, a three-person tribunal called the Court of Industrial Relations was established in Kansas to mediate labor disputes as part of an act that banned strikes, picketing and boycotts.
After Alexander Howat organized a coal miner strike in defiance of the act, he was arrested and jailed after refusing to call it off. Kansas Gov. Henry Allen attempted to intervene, but Howat, a charismatic leader, had a level of support that kept miners from breaking the strike. Allen asked volunteers to step forward and work the mines. Because of the impending winter, some responded.
That’s when the women got involved, Knoll said.
“The women said they had to help out here somehow,” Knoll said. “Supposedly, about 500 of them met in Franklin, and wanted to do something in support of their men who were protesting against an unlawful, unfair law.”
Armed only with red pepper to throw in the eyes of scabs and a banner asking those volunteers to not go to work, they organized marches to mines over a three-day stretch between Dec. 12 and 14. They carried American flags, Knoll said, to show that this workforce of immigrants and naturalized people were entitled to the rights of American citizens.
Their numbers grew as high as 6,000 as they marched to more than 60 mining sites in Crawford County, Knoll said.
They were greeted by guards firing shotguns at their feet and directing fire hoses at them. Bosses in company cars tried to run them over. Almost 50 of them were arrested for disturbing the peace, unlawful assembly and assault. Allen sent a machine gun attachment from Lawrence, 1,200 rifles were stockpiled and 1,000 men were deputized, all in response to the march, Knoll said.
As newspapers caught wind of the march, the women were presented as an invading force, Knoll said. The New York Times coined the phrase, “Amazon Army.” Knoll said they were given the attributes of being in a military force, even though all the force was being used against them.
The effect of the marches were felt years later, Knoll said — Southeast Kansas became one of the regions that fought for concepts such as equal pay for equal work, equal rights for women and minorities, the eight-hour work day, weekends and more.
And even today, the march remains relevant, Knoll said. The courage shown by the women, who endured just as many hardships, was remarkable, she said. Keeping families together without running water or electricity and turning to gardening put them closer to colonial sisters than the flappers of the Roaring ‘20s, Knoll said.
“During that time, if something needed to be addressed, it just became a part of the fabric of their lives, but their lives were horribly hard,” Knoll said. “They felt like they had to take a stand whether they wanted to or not.”
