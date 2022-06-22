Lacrosse

Missouri State lacrosse coach Donnie Curran plays defense as Olivia Long, 12, tries to work the ball around him during a passing drill. Globe | Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller

Lacrosse is back in a big way in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.

The Wyandotte Nation is hosting a camp this week to teach lacrosse to its young people. The sport has its roots in Native American culture, and tribal leaders say they're excited to bring a historic part of their ancestry back to the present.

