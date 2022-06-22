Lacrosse is back in a big way in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
The Wyandotte Nation is hosting a camp this week to teach lacrosse to its young people. The sport has its roots in Native American culture, and tribal leaders say they're excited to bring a historic part of their ancestry back to the present.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A look at how Title IX, the federal law marking its 50th anniversary on Thursday, has changed athletics.
- Details about a new firetruck in Joplin.
- A roundup of five fun things to do with the family this weekend.
Enjoy your Wednesday evening.
