Lafayette House, a nonprofit in Joplin dedicated to combating domestic violence, sexual assault and substance abuse, has won five Purple Ribbon Awards for its work in the field.
The Purple Ribbon Awards are given annually to "the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement," including advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and members of the community support system, by Theresa's Fund, DomesticShelters.org and experts in the field. Award winners are located across the country.
Lafayette House, in its first year of entering the awards program, was recognized for Outstanding Fundraising Event or Campaign, Outstanding Awareness Event or Campaign, Hotline Employee/Operator of the Year, Survivor of the Year, and Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year.
"Our word for the year is 'worthy,' and I believe we are worthy when we ... come away with five wins," Executive Director Susan Hickam said, adding that the awards recognize not only the work that Lafayette House does, but also the support given to the nonprofit by the community.
Purple Ribbon Award nominations were scored by judges in the areas of challenge and impact, creativity and originality, submission excellence and overall performance. The scores for a nomination were averaged, and the three nominations with the highest score per category received a Purple Ribbon Award.
Individual award winners
Heather Brown was named Hotline Employee/Operator of the Year. She sought services at Lafayette House several years ago as a survivor of domestic violence, and she now is the first line of contact for callers.
As a hotline operator, Brown takes calls from people seeking information or services from Lafayette House. She goes over assessments with them to determine if they're in immediate danger, determines if they need shelter, and generally provides support to them, and stays on the phone with them for as long as they need.
"Heather is a hotline worker with a unique perspective that allows her to utilize her past experiences to identity with our clients and cultivate hope for a brighter future," Lafayette House officials wrote in their nomination. "She excels at de-escalation, both in person and over the phone, and models positive behavior. She is kind, empathetic and always tries to meet client needs while still setting healthy boundaries. It is because of those characteristics that callers repeatedly seek out her caring voice."
Brown hasn't been in the position long — just under eight months — but she believes the job to be rewarding.
"I love the role that I'm in right now," she said. "It makes me extremely happy, and I'm proud to have gotten this honor. I do put a lot into my job, and I'm glad to be recognized for it."
Eli Moran was named Survivor of the Year. At age 7, he stayed in Lafayette House for about a month with his mother, who sought services for domestic violence and substance abuse. Today, Moran is the organizational excellence director for Lafayette House and recently earned a doctorate in education and interdisciplinary leadership.
"Eli has immersed himself here, giving back to the place that changed his life," officials wrote in their nomination. "For most, trauma casts a shadow that snuffs out the sun, but Eli has managed to overcome the darkness and shine his light onto others. He is living proof that the cycle can be broken."
Moran said he believes his award represents community and courage — community because of the team effort it takes to ensure a Lafayette House client or child "has a chance in this world," and courage because of the strength it takes "to not be hindered by your circumstances."
Team awards
The nonprofit's Ooh La Lafayette event was recognized as Outstanding Fundraising Event or Campaign. Launched 14 years ago, this fundraiser — Lafayette House's sole fundraiser — doubles as a silent auction for handbags and a local retail fashion show. This year's event, held earlier this month, raised more than $100,000, which goes back into the general operating budget.
Lafayette House received the Outstanding Awareness Event or Campaign award for its work in creating community awareness of domestic violence. The nonprofit provides training in the areas of domestic and sexual violence to law enforcement, child protective services, guardians, medical professionals and others, and it facilitates simulations for community groups to promote awareness and encourage empathy for victims.
Lafayette House's Second Chances, 802 E. 15th St., won Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year. It has been open for 15 years and was recently remodeled. The store is open to the public, and 100% of the proceeds benefit Lafayette House. In addition, victims who are in need of clothing or housewares are provided vouchers to shop for free, and some clients have the opportunity to obtain employment or job training there through an internship program.
Hickam said the nonprofit wouldn't have been recognized at all if it weren't for its community-mind team approach.
The awards "recognize the work we do here and also our community's commitment" to supporting Lafayette House and its services, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.