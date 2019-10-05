Local organizations will recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month through a series of events, lectures, training sessions and exhibits during October.
Lafayette House in Joplin has kicked off its activities with "The Silent Witness Project," a collection of life-sized silhouettes featuring individual stories from survivors of domestic violence.
The exhibit is currently on display at the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. It will move to the Lion's Den on the campus of Missouri Southern State University on Monday; to the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., on Monday, Oct. 21; and to the Crowder College campus in Neosho on Monday, Oct. 28.
"Cut It Out," a domestic violence presentation tailored to salon owners and stylists, will be offered by Katy Johnson at 2 p.m. today in the Ramsey Building.
Lafayette House and the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority at Missouri Southern will host a domestic violence awareness and education booth from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Lion's Den.
Lafayette House and One Joplin will host a conference titled "A Faith Response to Domestic Violence," featuring a speaker from the Faith Trust Institute, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The conference also will include a victim simulation and information about local resources.
Alpha Sigma Alpha will host "Smashing Out Domestic Violence" at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on the Missouri Southern oval.
If you need help, Lafayette House's 24/7 hotline is 417-782-1772.
In Southeast Kansas
Safehouse Crisis Center Inc. will hold several events this month to raise awareness of and educate the public on domestic violence.
The organization will host its first Donate & Dash supply drive all month to replenish items at its shelter. A drop box is located at 409 N. Walnut St. in Pittsburg, Kansas, for donations; supplies needed include laundry powder or pods, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers and pull-ups, wipes, dish soap, dishwasher detergent or pods, and over-the-counter medications.
Safehouse will facilitate a training session for salon professionals to recognize the signs of domestic abuse. "Cut It Out: Salons Against Domestic Abuse" is slated from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday at the Pittsburg Fire Department training room, 911 W. Fourth St. The session is free; reserve your spot by calling 620-231-8692 or emailing alismith.safehouse@gmail.com.
There are also several free training opportunities throughout the month, including:
• "The Dynamics of Domestic Violence," from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Pittsburg Fire Department training room.
• "The Dynamics of Domestic Violence and its Impact on Children," in two sessions from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Coffeyville, Kansas, Police Department.
• "The Impact of Trauma on Domestic Violence Victims," from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Pittsburg Fire Department training room.
In addition, book displays about domestic violence will be offered at public libraries in the seven counties served by Safehouse, including libraries in Columbus, Fort Scott, Girard, Pittsburg, Walnut and Weir.
If you need to access a 24/7 hotline in Southeast Kansas, call 1-800-794-9148.
By the numbers
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
An average of 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with effects such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services or contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, the coalition said.
