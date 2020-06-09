LAMAR, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $48,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to Lamar to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system.
The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.
The city will use the grant to identify improvements needed to continue reliable service, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in March 2022.
"What we're going to do is use the grant to take a look at our wastewater collection system and look for any deficiencies that might be present or repairs we might need to make or anything we need to do as far as inflow and infiltration," said Russ Worsley, city administrator. "It's an older system, and we're just trying to see if we can identify areas where we can make improvements."
Assessing and making needed improvements to aging water and wastewater systems can be difficult for small communities to fund, said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
"Through this grant, we can help make it more affordable for Lamar and Missouri communities like it to identify and make improvements to their infrastructure and give a boost to the local economy," Comer said in a statement.
The department's Financial Assistance Center helps communities plan, finance and build water infrastructure projects. Through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and state programs, the center provides technical and financial assistance to applicants for projects that include construction of new drinking water or wastewater infrastructure, upgrades or rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, stormwater-related projects that benefit water quality, and green infrastructure.
