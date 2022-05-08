LAMAR, Mo. — Former U.S. President Harry S. Truman would have been 138 years old if he had still been alive Sunday.
The city of Lamar and the Harry S. Truman Birthplace Historic Site celebrated Truman’s birthday with its annual Truman Day Festival, held Saturday on the pavement of East 11th Street and North Truman Street outside the small wood-framed home where the 33rd president was born in 1884.
About 40 vendors set up booths in the street and a stage on an empty lot east of the Truman Birthplace Visitors Center played host to a baby contest, talent contest, dog show and live entertainment throughout the day.
Astra Ferris, CEO of the Barton County Chamber of Commerce, said it was a chance for the community to get together, kick off the spring and summer events, and celebrate the birthday of one of the community’s most famous residents.
“It's important to recognize that Lamar has so many legendary beginnings, Harry Truman included,” Ferris said.
Truman and his family lived in Lamar only a short time before they moved to the Kansas City area, but the former president remembered his birthplace fondly and returned to Lamar a few times during his life.
One of those visits was in 1959 when the he attended the dedication of his birth home as a state historic site.
Ferris said the community has been celebrating Truman Day for almost 40 years.
“It’s always great to celebrate something together and this is kind of our kickoff of our spring events,” she said. “It’s great to see people out."
Among those attending were reenactors portraying soldiers in World War I, in which Truman served as commander of an artillery battery on the front line in France, and in World War II, when Truman was vice president and later president.
Kavan Stull, of Joplin, walked the event in a uniform similar to what Truman would have worn during his World War I service.
“He commanded a battery of 75 mm guns, Battery D out of Kansas City,” Stull said. “He was part of the 129th Field Artillery Regiment, of the 35th Infantry Division which came from the Missouri and Kansas National Guard. Truman was very active in the war. He directed fire that knocked out a German battery during his part of World War I.”
Stull said Truman signed up for the Reserve Officer Corps of the Army after World War I and was still a reservist and tried to join the active Army in 1941, but officials determined he was needed in the U.S. Senate, where he was serving at the time.
He became President Franklin Roosevelt’s running mate in the 1944 election. When Roosevelt died in April 1945, Truman became president.
Roger Hudgins, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and two other men, set up another living history display at Saturday’s event, with a tent that represented an infantry camp in World War II, and displays about the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945.
They also talked about Truman’s controversial decision to drop the atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945 to end the war in the Pacific.
“He was a president who was not really read into what was going on in 1945,” Hudgins said. “FDR ran the show and Truman was kind of ... off to the side. Suddenly, when Roosevelt died, it’s all up to him. It’s here, you’re the president now, and Truman was, I would say, the man for the job, the man of the hour. What we know of him, he was a very humble man, he was very dedicated, he was not your typical politician, and he stepped up to the plate and delivered."
Erica Lloyd and her children, Audra Lloyd, 16, and Gabe Quest, 11, toured the tent and heard from the reenactors about the displays.
“It’s really cool, Erica Lloyd said. "I love it, I love the history of it and the history of America. We love America and we love what people have done for our country, so it's important to teach the little ones about stuff. We just moved to Lamar two years ago, so this is our first time here.”
