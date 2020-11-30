SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A recent gift to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks has helped establish new support for children of breast cancer patients in the Joplin area and across Southwest Missouri.
The $50,000 gift was provided by Danny and Jewell Little, founders of Show Me Wagyu Charities, of Lamar. It was matched by the O'Reilly Challenge Fund, established by Mary Beth and Charlie O'Reilly; Mary Beth O'Reilly founded the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks in 1999 to support local families affected by breast cancer.
The Littles said in a statement that the challenge fund was an opportunity to maximize their charitable gift and help those indirectly affected by breast cancer — the children of patients. Support from the fund will provide clothing, school supplies, child care, continuation of orthodontic treatment, activities and other basic needs.
"Jewell and I both have had family members and friends affected by breast cancer and realize the hardships it can place on families with children while parents undergo treatments," Danny Little said in the statement. "We plan to continue supporting the fund through Show Me Wagyu, and hope others will as well."
The Show Me Wagyu Charities Breast Cancer Foundation Children's Fund is a component of the Barton County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Assistance from the fund will benefit children across the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks' service area, which includes the Joplin area.
The breast cancer foundation provides free screening mammograms to those who are uninsured or underinsured and offers financial and emotional assistance to breast cancer patients and their families.
"The timing of this gift couldn't be better," CEO Joe Daues said in a statement. "So many women delayed getting a mammogram because of COVID in 2020, and we fear the need for assistance will be even greater next year."
