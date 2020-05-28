LAMAR, Mo. — A bedside delivery service program aimed at saving time has been launched at the Cox Barton County Hospital.
The "meds-to-beds" program allows the pharmacist and pharmacy technician to deliver the prescription to patients before their discharge from the hospital.
“The meds-to-beds program has been widely successful at our other CoxHealth facilities, so we knew we wanted to bring it here,” said Mica Henry, pharmacy manager at Cox Barton County, in a statement. “This new, convenient service allows my department to contribute to the five star care being delivered in our rural hospital.”
The program prevents patients from having to make unnecessary stops on the way home from the hospital. It also helps to ensure that patients have all of their medications before transitioning back to their home.
Another goal of the program is adherence to medications and patient safety.
“We are sitting down with our patients and taking the time to address medication-related questions,” Henry said. “We also understand that patients who take their medications as prescribed have better outcomes and fewer readmissions.”
Patients will have the opportunity to enroll in the program upon admission to the hospital.
“We continue to look at services that we can expand, and pharmacy is definitely one of them,” said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton County, in a statement. “We are listening to the needs of our patients, from expanding walk-in clinic hours — to bedside prescription delivery —our goal is to be the hospital of choice for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.