LAMAR, Mo. — A retired Joplin police captain has been named the new police chief in Lamar.
Current Chief Rusty Rives announced the hiring of Joe Moore as the town's next police chief, effective June 1. Rives has been doubling as Lamar's assistant city manager since May 1 and will continue in that post when Moore takes over as chief of police.
Moore served 20 years in the Joplin Police Department, rising to the rank of captain before retiring.
He served as a machine gun team leader in the U.S. Marine Corps, then worked as a patrol officer and K-9 handler with the Cassville Police Department and a patrol officer with the Monett Police Department before joining the Joplin police force.
During his tenure with Joplin police, he served as a range master and firearms instructor, field training officer program coordinator and member of the department's special weapons and tactics team. As a captain, he supervised both the uniformed operations bureau and the support services bureau of the department.
Moore has an associate degree in law enforcement, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in sociology and criminal justice, and is a graduate of the Missouri Police Chiefs Command College.
A pinning ceremony is planned for the afternoon of his first day on the job in Lamar.
