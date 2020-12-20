LAMAR, Mo. — In a typical year, the Lamar Police Department would be conducting its annual Shop With a Cop program in which officers take children on their own Christmas shopping spree.
Children from five area school districts — Lamar, Liberal, Golden City, Lockwood and Jasper — are brought together for a large breakfast with law enforcement and then are taken to a local Walmart store to pick out their Christmas list. This is the 14th year for the tradition. It’s funded through donations from businesses, local clubs and individuals from Lamar and area counties.
But instead of having large crowds mingled together or canceling the event entirely, the Lamar Police Department came up with a modified COVID-19 version to keep everyone safe. They call it Santa Cop.
“Today, don’t think of yourselves as police officers,” said Joe Moore, Lamar police chief, on Saturday. “You’re playing Santa Claus this morning. Have some fun with it and enjoy it.”
A team of officers from various departments got to try on their Santa hats and hand-delivered goodies to children’s doorsteps. No one went down any chimneys, but the blue St. Nicks made a grand entrance by blasting their patrol sirens and lights when delivering the presents.
“It gives you a great feeling deep down inside,” said John Davis, Lamar deputy chief who spearheaded Santa Cop. “It really strikes your heart, your emotions because you get to see the kids. Normally, we have Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus here. One of my favorite memories is to see these 4- and 5-year-olds see the Clauses pull up and get out. They just go up, hug them, and they won’t turn them loose because it’s real to them. They’ll remember it for a long time, I hope.”
This year, children created a shopping registry online at Walmart, and the officers picked out the toys. The gifts were all delivered to Lamar and divided up into family boxes decorated with wrapping paper.
“We let them pick more toys than what they have, so they don’t know exactly what they’re getting,” Davis said. “There’s a little bit of Christmas spirit there.”
A garage adjacent to the Lamar police station was converted into the North Pole where toys like Nerf guns, Hot Wheels and games were loaded up into patrol vehicles. Those who played Santa were from Carthage, Lamar, Liberal and Jasper police departments, as well as the Barton County, Cedar County, Dade County, Vernon County sheriff’s offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Unlike other programs, Lamar’s covers children in five school districts. A total of 110 children from 44 families throughout the region were treated this year to toys and Christmas food baskets.
Davis said it was integral for them to continue the program despite the pandemic because of the impact it has on area youths. It’s also a tradition police to look forward to every year, he added.
“We want to build relationships with them,” Davis said. “A lot of times, the kids only get to see is in a negative sense when we’re dealing with their older siblings or family members, and we’d like them to see us in a positive light such as this.”
All siblings in a household were accounted for and each one received a shopping stipend. Food boxes filled with ham, corn, milk, eggs, green beans, potatoes and cookie mix are then given to the family for a Christmas meal. Davis said that this way, the whole family gets to enjoy the experience.
“We want to affect the entire family,” he said. “We contact school counselors in the five school districts, and they will submit a list to us. People can also nominate a family. The officers will remember families that they’ve dealt with throughout the year, and if they see a need, they’ll nominate them.”
Chad Karr, Jasper police chief, said he thinks the Santa Cop program worked out as far as the interaction of surprising the families with gifts on their doorstep. Karr delivered toys and food baskets to four families.
“Fortunately, I knew everyone we were delivering presents to, so I called them,” Karr said. “They were waiting on the porch for us. All of the kids were in their pajamas, and they were definitely excited with what Lamar PD did for them.”
Sandy Alexander, Lamar’s animal control officer, has helped out with the program every year. She helped sort toys, wrap and add the name tags to the boxes.
“I’m in awe that they were able to make this work,” she said. “But we do miss interacting one-on-one with the kids in the store. You really get to know them then because they tell you stories, and I always hear about everyone's dogs.”
Alexander also had the opportunity to team up Saturday with her 15-year-old grandson, Cameron Bailey, who has assisted her for the past three years.
“It’s cool to see them get their own presents because sometimes it’s hard for families, especially this year with the coronavirus,” Bailey said.
Elsewhere
Other cities also have held their annual Shop With a Cop programs.
• Delmar Haase, Carl Junction police chief, said the program had a record number of children this year at about 240 and was modified this year. The department received assistance from the Joplin Police Department and their Explorer Group, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Webb City Police Department, the Webb City/Carl Junction Rotary Club and the Carl Junction School District.
“It went extremely well,” Haase said. “There were many changes from our normal program. Our location in the store was different. Everyone was masked. The children waited in a line outside of the door. We had a lot of volunteers, and it went smooth.”
• Don Melton, police chief of Webb City, said the department hosted its annual Shop With a Cop program on Dec. 5 at the local Walmart. Officers typically shop with 75 children, but they were able to accommodate 145 shoppers from 35 families.
“I addition to the $100 per child for gifts, we also gave the family a ham, gallon of milk and an additional $100 per family to spend on groceries,” Melton said. “We couldn’t have helped so many needy families without the generous financial support of local businesses and citizens.”
• Lt. Mike Sharp, of the Neosho Police Department, said the department held its program Dec. 12 with 92 children from 33 families. The program received over $17,000 this year in donations.
