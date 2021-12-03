Today in the Globe newsroom we have football on the brain.
Lamar and Webb City high school football teams are in Columbia today playing for state championships in their respective classes. We'll have updated about their games in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. If you can't wait for details, however, you can read our live updates right now.
You'll also find reports about:
- A Joplin state representative filing a bill to improve domestic violence laws.
- More about the first case of the omicron variant to be identified in Missouri.
- Updates about the latest candidates for Joplin City Council.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
