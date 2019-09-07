A Lanagan man was killed in two-vehicle accident at 6:45 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76 in Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joe A. McGuire, 30, of Webb City, was westbound when he attempted a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrea J. Outt, 36, of Seneca, the patrol reported
John M. Howerton, 41, a passenger in McGuire’s vehicle, was killed; his body was taken to Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, the patrol reported.
McGuire and another passenger in his vehicle, Mary Lowery, 24, of Anderson, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield and Freeman Health System, respectively, each with serious injuries, according to the patrol. Outt was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
