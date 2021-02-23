Site clearing has started for a project that is to bring the $188 million mixed-use development called 32nd Street Place to the area southeast of 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
The developer, Woodsonia of Joplin, also known as Woodsonia Real Estate Inc., will anchor the development with a Menard's Home Improvement store.
Land clearing is being done to prepare for site grading that is to start in March, marking the start of a project that goes on the boards after months of planning.
"This has been in the works for almost 16 months, so we are excited to get started," said Drew Snyder, president of Woodsonia, in a statement issued by the city. "Many have driven past this area for years without a glance, and now it will offer new opportunities with retail and entertainment venues to the existing ones in the area."
Other retail businesses and commercial buildings are to be constructed on 70 acres. Plans also call for future construction of a movie theater and entertainment venue along with apartment houses.
While there has been retail decline in some communities and malls because of competition from online sales and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Nick Edwards told the Globe on Tuesday that the development will be welcomed by Joplin-area residents who want more retail stores in the community.
He commended the commitment of Woodsonia and Menard's to invest here, saying that will have a positive impact on Joplin and Southwest Missouri.
Site preparation will include clearing trees and reclaiming old mining sites that remain in the woods near railroad tracks on the east side of the property, Snyder told the City Council in December. There will be a renovation of the former Billy Bob's restaurant south of Sam's Club for the relocation of the BKD accounting firm, which currently sits farther north on land where Menard's is to be built.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said renovating the restaurant building will be the first construction work of the project. The developer plans to have BKD moved to the new site by October.
That will be followed by a rebuild of Hammons Boulevard to straighten the road, build it to standard city specifications that it currently does not meet and connect it to a new intersection to be built at 32nd Street.
The area has been known as a place where homeless people camp. Because of that, police Chief Sloan Rowland said that police officers and representatives of the Joplin Homeless Coalition had walked the land in recent weeks to offer assistance to any homeless individuals who might be on the property.
The chief said one camper was found in a tent on the property. That camper was told of the impending construction work and was offered housing services or transportation from the site but declined. The person did leave the property, the chief said.
Earlier, authorities found several people camping behind the old Holiday Inn Hotel, and those people left the property after they were discovered, the chief said.
Because of the work of the coalition to provide assistance to those who are homeless, Snyder, the Woodsonia president, on Tuesday announced a $2,500 donation to the organization. The coalition is a not-for-profit made up of several organizations that provide resources to those who are without homes.
"We want to continue to support this community and assist with any displaced individuals who were previously living on the 32nd Street development site," Snyder said in the city statement. "The Joplin Homeless Coalition and city of Joplin have been great partners in helping us safely remove any individuals from the development area. There are many things we can bring to Joplin as a developer, and one of the most important things is an awareness and willingness to help where we can."
The city manager said that the city works with the coalition, and assistant city manager Dan Pekarek has long been a part of that organization. Having that organization "makes it easy to coordinate services for anyone homeless in the community," Edwards said.
