Fiber line installation along West Seventh Street will cause lane closures starting at 6:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Seventh Street and Wall Avenue.
Motorists using West 32nd Street also should be cautious because there will be work done there as well at the intersections with Jackson Avenue, Moffet Avenue and Sabra Avenue.
Businesses in the areas will remain open and accessible during normal operation hours.
For questions, contact the city's public works department at 417-624-0820, ext. 560.
