Lane shifts and traffic patterns will be changed Monday at the intersection of 32nd Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
The purpose is to allow for the connection of a new water main to the existing water main located under Schifferdecker Avenue, if weather permits the work to start.
Traffic signals at the intersection will be flashing red, and all traffic will be required to stop at the intersection. Warning signs will be in place and modified traffic lanes will be marked with cones.
The work is expected to take about a week.
This is part of the 32nd Street widening project, funded by the 3/8-cent capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014.
For questions or comments, contact Rob Beachner, project manager at the city of Joplin, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1543, or via email at rbeachne@joplinmo.org.
