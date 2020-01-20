CARTHAGE, Mo. — After running Fairview Greenhouse in Carthage for 31 years, Larry Hartman retired to continue a life of service.
He spent 12 years working with the Family Literacy Council, helped the Rotary Club fight polio, delivered Meals on Wheels and more. Hartman's efforts earned him the honor of being named the 2019 Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year during the annual Carthage Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday night.
In remarks after the award, Hartman said Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage helped instill in him a drive to serve his neighbors.
“I for sure don’t know what to say,” Hartman said. “This is a major surprise. I will say that when I left the greenhouse business, I had some direction of what to do and where to go. That direction appeared to be in my head. I was told to go to that church with the red doors and get started working there.”
Hartman was introduced by the 2018 Citizen of the Year, Susan Wendleton, and was honored with resolutions recognizing his service from state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, and state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.
“While some enter retirement focused on what they now have time to do for themselves, his focus instead turned to others, still as a grower/gardener, but expanding that to becoming a gardener of people,” Wendleton said. “A friend described him as one with an unswerving devotion and commitment to people who are easy to overlook, whether the working poor, the homebound elderly, or immigrants.”
Wendleton also noted Hartman’s work with the Family Literacy Council building Little Lending Libraries, small boxes outside the five Carthage elementary schools, the Fair Acres Family Y and Grace Episcopal Church.
“On many a morning at Columbian Elementary School, I have personally helped kids reach for the chapter books, which are maybe above their reach but not above their reading aspirations," Wendleton said, adding that Hartman makes sure a book is delivered to every child born in area hospitals.
Others honored
Other awards handed out Friday night:
• Golden Key awards were presented to Carthage teachers Angie Haas, from Pleasant Valley Elementary School; Kyley Cochran, with Steadley Elementary School; Lindsay Mikhail, at the Carthage Junior High; Amy Bien, at Carthage High School; and Justin Mauss, with Carthage Technical Center.
• Artist of the Year was Dan McWilliams, an ArtCentral member with a gallery in Jasper.
• The Golden Hammer Award, given by the Carthage Historic Preservation group to a homeowner who is working to restore one of Carthage’s historic homes, was presented to Blake and Paige Myer.
• Humanitarian of the Year, presented by the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation, was presented to Mercy Carthage President Scott Watson.
• The Community Enhancement Award was presented to Ray and Lana Mathis, who retired this year after operating Carthage Hardware on the square for 38 years.
• The Spotlight Award, given to a business that revitalizes or makes improvements, was presented to The Gaderian, a new events center on the square. It is owned by Becky and Lynn Andrews.
• Small Business of the Year went to the Maple Leaf Music Co., owned by Kacey Baugh-Lee.
• Emerging Leader of the Year was presented to Bryan Shallenburger, principal of Columbian Elementary School.
• The ATHENA Award, which recognizes someone who supports and helps develop women leaders, was presented to Holley Goodnight, director of the Carthage Technical Center.
• The Chairman’s Award, presented by chamber Chairman Roy Mason, was given to the Carthage chapter of the National FFA Organization.
• The first Vision Carthage Volunteer Award was presented to the Carthage Junior High Leadership group, advised by Tiffany Stringer.
• The chamber also honored three outgoing board members for their service: Tina Hallmark, Brian Schmidt and Steve Willis.
