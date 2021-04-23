MANKATO, Minn. — While everyone in the room watched her, Aggie Morgan was flying high thanks to a virtual reality experience set up by her oncology nurse.
Headset on, the 74-year-old Kasota, Minnesota, woman felt like she was suspended in a hot air balloon looking down at the Rio Grande in Texas. Aggie and her husband, John, are familiar with the area from vacationing in Texas during the winter.
Aggie had long wanted to ride in a hot air balloon, which would’ve been her latest adventure after previously skydiving, scuba diving and exploring the Costa Rican jungle. Each time she and her friends tried to get up in a balloon over the years, though, weather foiled their plans.
Diagnosed with multiple myeloma about 10 years ago, she’d shared her disappointment about the cancellations with her oncology nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. She’d grown close to them through years of cancer treatment, trading stories and laughs back and forth to pass otherwise difficult times.
As her condition grew increasingly worse this year, it became clear she wouldn’t get that hot air balloon ride. One of her nurses, Kerry Olson, recently hatched a plan to bring her daughter, Klaire, 13, in to set up the virtual balloon ride instead.
It came together during one of Aggie’s final visits to the hospital in late March before she transitioned into hospice care.
The adventurous Aggie was up for the idea, responding with a smile, a laugh and a “wow” when asked what her reaction was.
“That was just a wonderful gift,” she said. “A wonderful wrap-up.”
It was also the latest example of how her oncology team came to mean so much more to her over the years.
“It’s not just the fact they’re a friendly smile when you walk in,” she said. “It’s the idea that they’re people. They’re not just treatment personnel, they’re family.”
Aggie, Kerry and Klaire finally came together again to share their experience. It might’ve been the last time they see each other, and Kerry and Klaire loaded up another hot air balloon experience into the headset for the occasion.
“It meant a lot to me to try to give Aggie something she wasn’t able to do — go on that hot air balloon,” Kerry said. “I just wanted to give her a piece of that.”
Klaire, a seventh grader, said she could tell how much it meant to Aggie.
“She looked so happy when she was doing it, and it felt amazing to make her day so much better,” she said.
During that first balloon ride, Aggie was wowed by all the palm tree tops she could see looking down from the basket. Earlier this month, for her second time under the headset, she reacted in awe to seeing the Rio Grande from above.
“This is gorgeous,” she said. “Oh my goodness.”
She and Kerry teared up while reflecting on all the time they spent together over the past decade.
“I wasn’t going to cry today, Aggie,” Kerry told her.
“I don’t want to be the only one,” Aggie responded.
Seeing Aggie enjoy the balloon rides, Kerry said, will be lasting memories of her longtime patient-turned-friend.
“That’s the hard thing,” she said, referring to it being possibly the last time they get together. “If this is the last I see her, I have the best memory of her.”
