Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a veteran.
Col. Travis Hoover, of Joplin, will be given a posthumous honor for his service. His name will be added to a World War II medium bomber that has been restored.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature the following reports:
- How much Joplin groups spent caring for the homeless.
- Missouri providing continuous coverage to children enrolled in Medicaid.
- A look at New Year's Eve events across the region.
We hope you had a wonderful Christmas celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.