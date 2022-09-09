A memorial honoring Robert McDermid, a Joplin Trails Coalition member and a retired psychology professor at Missouri Southern State University, will be dedicated Saturday on the Frisco Greenway Trail.
McDermid was killed in a car accident July 3, 2021, at age 66. He was a longtime professor at Missouri Southern State University and wore several hats during his 30-year career with the university. He retired from MSSU in 2020 and loved spending time outdoors whether it was hiking, running marathons, gardening, sprucing up the Joplin Trails or walking his dog, according to his family.
“He was very much an outdoors guy, and he was a runner and did cross country through college,” said Terry McDermid, his wife. “He was always outside hiking or walking. Colorado was one of his favorite places to go. Hiking was a big deal, and we went every year to a place where his great-grandmother had started going to in the 1890s. Outside was his go-to place when he wasn’t working.”
With donations from the community, McDermid’s family is erecting a bench in his memory, and the dedication ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on the trail, just north of the Turkey Creek Bridge.
The metal bench will be located about a half mile from the St. Louis Avenue or North Street trailheads. It will include a plaque that says, “In memory of Bob. Devoted husband, father and grandpa, clinician, professor, a great friend to many.”
“He loved the rails-to-trails program, and he was really impressed by that,” said Terry. “He got real involved with that, and he liked to see and talk to other people. He was always meeting someone new on the trail. I didn’t walk with him as much on the trails because of our schedules, but he would always come back and say that he visited with someone he knew or met someone new.”
There will also be remarks on behalf of the McDermid family and the Joplin Trails Coalition during the ceremony. Robert is survived by his wife Terry, and their two sons, David and John.
“We wanted to not only recognize Bob but also help bring awareness to the Joplin Trails Coalition because it mattered so much to him,” Terry said about the bench. “He really felt strongly about being involved in nature and the community. He was real active with youth, and he did a lot with the youth sports in the area.”
Terry said Robert touched a lot of lives and his memory continues to live on through them.
He also was a member of the Joplin Trails Coalition for several years.
“I have a couple cards from people who said that they feel like his guardian spirit is still watching out for them,” she said. “It was very sweet to get that. He would carry loppers in his trunk, and he also had a chainsaw. He would go out to the trails and clip things down. He would like to make sure it was clear. He did that a lot.”
