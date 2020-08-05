Democrat Michelle De La Isla and Republican Jake LaTurner will square off in the November election for the right to represent the 2nd Congressional District in Kansas.
De La Isla, the 44-year-old mayor of Topeka, handily defeated James Windholz, a University of Kansas grad student, in the Democratic primary Tuesday, taking about 75% of the ballots cast with 20 of 25 counties reporting final results.
De La Isla ran about as well in Southeast Kansas as elsewhere, winning by margins of 199 ballots in Cherokee County and 1,055 ballots in Crawford County. She drew 511 votes to Windholz’s 312 in Cherokee County. In Crawford County, Windholz managed 649 votes to De La Isla’s 1,704.
The Wichita State University graduate and former teacher will be looking to convert her experience in city government into a chance to represent the 2nd District in Congress when voters return to the polls in November.
Her opponent this fall will be the current state treasurer in Kansas and youngest state officeholder in the U.S., the 32-year-old LaTurner, who had garnered about 49% of the votes in a three-candidate contest in the GOP primary with 20 of 25 counties reporting.
The native of Galena, Kansas, and graduate of Pittsburg State University with a degree in political science appeared to have a comfortable margin over controversial first-term incumbent Steve Watkins, 43, who was running at about 34%, and former Shawnee County commissioner and state government official Dennis Taylor, 70, who was drawing about 17% of the vote, in a closely watched race. LaTurner had tallied 44,452 votes districtwide to Watkins’ 30,703 and Taylor’s 15,259 with 62 of 951 precincts not yet reporting.
The onetime aide to former U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, who served in the Kansas Senate before becoming state treasurer, ran strongest in Southeast Kansas, the preferred choice on 1,766 ballots cast to 487 for Watkins and 180 for Taylor in Cherokee County and on 1,819 ballots to 1,126 for Watkins and 365 for Taylor in Crawford County. But LaTurner also won 20 of the other 23 counties in the district.
Watkins prevailed in two counties of the district — Linn and Brown — and was leading in a third —Atchison. Taylor had not won in any county and was not leading in any of the five whose results remained incomplete at 11:20 p.m.
