Four organizations proposing to convert the former Joplin library building on Main Street into an education and business hub agreed Tuesday night the effort could train and retain young achievers and many workers needed for the city's future.
Representatives of the city of Joplin, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin School District gathered at a Missouri Southern to discuss their roles in the launchpad project. They also answered questions and discussed the challenges they see in gaining voter approval of a funding plan that would involve a property tax increase.
The Joplin City Council will be asked Monday night to place a question on ballots in April 2022 to provide $10 million in general obligation bonds to fund a remodel of the interior of the former library building in the 300 block of Main Street. Voter approval would assess property tax of $30.88 on a $100,000 house and $10.83 on a $20,000 vehicle to pay the debt over 10 years, the city's finance director said Monday night.
Passage would require a 57.14% majority.
If the issue passes, a tenant agreement would be made and the main tenant would be responsible to fund ongoing operations, said Toby Teeter, chamber president.
Programs to be offered would be geared toward offering training and education in fields that would be beneficial to workers and to the fields where workers are in short supply, such as industry, health and teaching.
"The launchpad objectives are to launch careers by connecting high school and Missouri Southern students with Joplin area professionals to demonstrate 21st century career opportunities are here in Joplin," Teeter said. There also would be collaborative services available to launch entrepreneurs, culinary professionals and those trained for the digital workforce, he said.
Three to five kitchens and outdoor seating for restaurant seating would be available for the culinary program.
Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern, said the downtown center would provide educational opportunities and support talent attraction and retention for Joplin and regional communities. He said the university would commit to a 10- to 20-year lease to occupy the downtown campus and contribute to the operational costs.
Missouri Southern would move its Small Business Development Center to the launchpad. The university also would offer an internship hub and high school studies through the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. That offers an opportunity for high school students to be mentored by employers working on real world problems using industry standard tools while receiving high school and college credit.
"I think we all understand the value of internships for students," Van Galen said. He added that about 90% of interns go on to accept a full-time position at the workplace where they interned.
High school students would be able to obtain dual credits for high school and college through courses in health sciences, business, criminal justice, media and marketing, software IT, education, and engineering, said Suzanne Hull, director of the program.
Melinda Moss, superintendent of Joplin schools, said that she is excited to have the possibility of a CAPS program. Internships are powerful training for students as are dual credit opportunities that can inspire them to go on to college when they may not have been considering that possibility.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said residents have asked him why the chamber, MSSU and Joplin School District foundations do not fund the building remodeling if they are the ones that will use the building.
"You're also going to have a problem because property taxes have been an untouchable item for the city for years and years and years," he said. "It's the third ballot issue to go to the citizens between now and next April. "It is a great project, but you are going to have to convince citizens."
"Those are good points," Teeter replied. "This issue will be an all-hands-on-deck affair as far as uniting constituents in the business community to get behind the project."
Ron Richard, a member of the MSSU Board of Governors, said that taxes can be difficult issues, "but when you see all the signs on the companies, including my own, that are looking for employees, this is a reasonable request to take to the taxpayers.
"I think the taxpayer, based on what they have done on stormwater (tax passage) in past years, will see the benefit of this." Because Joplin has to compete for workers and the school districts are growing, "I think it's a plan worth pushing ahead," Richard said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said that with the 10-year anniversary of the tornado approaching, it is time not to forget it but to close that chapter. "It's time to move this community forward a little bit" with this proposal, he said.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that when the four organizations and the community work together, a number of significant projects are being developed, including the new Dover Hill Elementary School, the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and the new Joplin courts building being built by Jasper County.
"The greatest things happen when we put a common interest in front of us and work together," the mayor said.
