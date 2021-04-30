Only a handful of Joplin police had training in crisis intervention before an officer fatally shot a resident with mental health issues during a 2019 streetside struggle in a north Joplin neighborhood.
Neighbors had called for help to try to calm David Ingle, 31, who suffered every few months from a schizophrenic episode that would lead him out into the neighborhood or to a friend's house with delusions and erratic behavior.
On this night in August 2019, as one police officer tried to speak calmly to Ingle, another officer's arrival seemed to agitate the young man, who then banged his head on the street curb before getting up and charging the officers.
While neighbors and friends had thought Ingle harmless, the officers said he lashed out in a powerful fit of aggression that made them fear for their lives. Officer Grant Meador fired five shots that brought down Ingle and caused his death.
That confrontation changed the department.
Before the Ingle incident, only a few officers had experienced crisis intervention training, or CIT, because there was only enough funding to pay for one periodic class, said Capt. Will Davis of the professional standards bureau at the department.
But as police administrators assessed what had happened in the Ingle case, "the department wanted to be sure every officer went through it," Davis said.
Stakeholders put together a course first taught once a year that has now grown to three times a year to be available to more law enforcement workers in the region.
Now, all but a couple of trainees with the Joplin Police Department have taken a 40-hour course put together by Ozark Center and a regional CIT council to help those who are experiencing emotional or mental turmoil and to help officers protect themselves while responding to aid a person in crisis.
"After going through this training, they can recognize the signs and symptoms so they can respond accordingly," Davis said.
One of those courses held the week of April 19 drew 27 officers from the Jasper County and Barton County sheriff's departments and the Lamar Police Department.
Chief Joe Moore of the Lamar department said he considers the course worth the time it takes his officers to attend.
"When you think about reducing crime in your community, one way is to reduce mental health issues," he said. "As officers get trained, it can reduce the number of calls they have on those issues, and it gets people into a mental health facility where it benefits them greater."
Education also gives officers more confidence on how to handle the situations they encounter, Moore said.
Need recognized
Crisis intervention training was started in Memphis, Tennessee, as the result of a mental health incident in 1987 when a young man who suffered from mental illness and substance abuse was outside his mother's house cutting himself. When his mother called 911 and officers arrived, the young man lunged at the officers, who shot him.
In response, community leaders, a university and the police department worked together to create a training program with the objective of reducing lethal confrontations.
Jason Klaus, coordinator of the Missouri CIT Council and a deputy at the Perry County Sheriff's Department, said Missouri in 2013-14 joined the states that had adopted the crisis training.
"Historically, your options were to leave the person where they were with no services or nothing to change their status, to take them to the local jail on protective hold, or drop them at a local emergency room," Klaus said.
Now, law enforcement has options. Depending on the resources established in the area, police can work with on-call crisis health providers, take those in need to urgent care options for behavioral health or refer them to a mental health liaison so that a clinician can do a follow-up assessment, Klaus said.
It's not an uncommon situation anymore for first responders to be called to deal with people in crisis. And it's one that requires knowing what to do and say to have a more successful outcome, said Sgt. Tim Williams of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. He is chairman of the Southwest Missouri Area CIT, which involves 14 law enforcement agencies in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton and Vernon counties.
"We cover a wide range of things. We cover dealing with people during crisis situations, dealing with people that may have some mental deficiencies or mental diagnosis. We also cover deescalation techniques. We also focus on officer safety as far as your own personal safety, your own emotional safety," because of the stress on officers as well as those they serve, Williams said at a training session April 21 at One Church in Joplin.
Basic training is offered in police academies on interacting with people who are experiencing mental or emotional crisis, but this weeklong course builds on that training to give officers a more complete understanding of what people are going through and how they might react, Williams said.
"The problem is, when we show up, we get a real quick snapshot of what's going on. So we are not afforded all of the backstory," he said. "We are trying to help them to key in on the little things, what they can, and try to elicit them to try to talk to us if the situation allows us to do so."
While the goal is to protect those in need of help as well as officers, it doesn't always turn out that way.
"Sometimes we show up on a call, and they are upset and running toward us trying to attack us. We don't have the luxury of saying, 'Hang on, let's talk about this.' We have to react to keep ourselves safe. Every scenario is different. We want to give (officers) as much knowledge and skills as we can so they can put that to use in the field if the situation allows," Williams said.
When officers are confronted by an aggressor, they have to use the amount of force necessary to protect themselves and any other people in danger, he said.
"We receive calls for service for dealing with someone who is either suicidal or dealing with someone who has a mental crisis every day. We are trained to deal with these situations but we are not counselors. So it kind of puts us behind the 8-ball on some of those things," Williams said.
Taking care
Hailee Bradshaw, community mental health liaison for Ozark Center, the behavioral health services branch of Freeman Health System, was one of those involved in organizing the Joplin CIT course. She said a number of scenarios are presented to show officers what they might encounter and how they can calm people or get them to focus.
"We do role plays with them to reenact situations that they may come in contact with, and we show them different ways to get a person to speak with them more calmly or get them to do what the officer needs to them to do," she said. "We have a law enforcement officer and a mental health professional to play the roles and then assess how they could have handled the situation more successfully."
An important key to the training is to help officers understand what a mentally agitated person may be going through, Bradshaw said.
"People who are suffering from emotional distress or mental health symptoms may be agitated or confused, they may be yelling or crying, or they may be obsessing on a person or a situation," she said. "Sometimes when people have a crisis going on, they have a hard time speaking, especially depending on the mental illness.
"They may not understand what's going on. They may not even know where they are at the time, so trying to get the officers to be able to help a person like that can be difficult. It can sometimes be hard to get someone to acknowledge where they're at when they have no idea and they may not believe you when you tell them.
"It can be difficult to communicate with someone when they're in a crisis. One of the things when we teach deescalation is how to communicate with them and tell officers how to encourage people to tell you what's going on and how to not feed into a delusion if they're having one. Try to make sure when you are talking to them that you are very clear and direct so there is less chance for confusion."
The end goal, she said, is "that we hope the law enforcement officers are better able to take care of themselves and better take care of the community, especially those with mental illness or challenging conditions."
Family struggles
One of the facilitators and advocates of CIT since the beginning in Memphis has been the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a nonprofit grassroots organization that educates and advocates for those with mental illness and their families.
No one is more of the front lines of these crises than family members.
Carrol Lund, of Springfield, is a NAMI member who facilitates classes for families and often speaks at CIT courses from the perspective of a mother whose son has battled adult-onset schizophrenia that resulted in police being called to help.
The training is important to her because it helps law enforcement authorities relate to what the mentally ill and their families go through.
"Being able to speak with a police officer or people who work with the jails or the prisons, we tell them the whole family is really in crisis" when a family member is unstable, Lund said. "So to be able to rely on a police officer who is empathetic, who doesn't instantly reach for a judgmental attitude, it is helpful to know that training is out there."
The deescalation techniques in the classes produce better outcomes, she said.
At one point when her son was in crisis and running away, "it was a police officer who was able to corral him and get him to sit down and said, 'Hey, man, can you tell me what's going on?'" But to have police chasing him and yelling at him to stop, "it would not have ended well," she said.
Her son is now in a residential care center, where he is staying more stable and improving overall, she said.
Gena Terlizzi, executive director of the Missouri chapter of NAMI, said that some of those who have experienced mental illness and have recovered also bring their experiences to CIT courses to tell their stories.
People who call on law enforcement agencies for help with a person in crisis should ask if there is a CIT-certified officer who can be sent, Terlizzi recommended.
While it is difficult to put a measurement to the number of lives saved by the training, research has shown an improvement in attitudes and a reduction of stigma in police officers who handle those cases. Additionally, the number of people in crisis who receive help in community programs rather than going to jail is reduced, according to reports in the Journal of the American Association of Psychiatry and the Law.
"We believe the training is effective for improving interactions between law enforcement officers and people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. We appreciate this partnership and are thankful that we have the opportunity to actively participate in these trainings," Terlizzi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.