Children staying at a local homeless shelter can now swing and slide on a new playground set donated by a Joplin law firm that serves low-income residents.
Volunteers on Thursday assembled the new play set provided by Austin Knoblock and Scott McGreevy, the attorneys at the firm of Access to Justice, 214 W. Fifth St. The equipment was set up on a lot across the street from Souls Harbor, 915 S. Main St., that is fenced for children to play.
The donation is one of the ways the law firm partners strive to help the needy.
"We started the law firm on the idea of giving back to the community and being able to help those in need," offering lower fees per hour as well as a sliding scale based on income and payment plans, Knoblock said. They also represent people who do not have financial resources by asking them to provide volunteer work to nonprofits such as Souls Harbor.
The law partners provide a meal once a month at the shelter. During a recent visit, they noticed a broken play set that was too worn to offer much activity to kids.
"They need somewhere to play," Knoblock said. "They need someplace that's safer and newer. Souls Harbor works off of donations, and they do a great job of acquiring those. But a lot of times it's difficult to get playground equipment or things especially for the children. Having someplace to play outside, especially when you are in a tough situation, is something that helps give a little brightness to the day. We're hoping this will help and provide the kids with a place for activity."
Dianna Gurley, director of Souls Harbor, said the old play set had to be taken down because it was no longer safe. "So these guys came along and brought us one with swings and slides, fun stuff," she said.
Usually six to 12 children are staying at the shelter at any given time, Gurley said. The adult population is usually about 50.
"There isn't a park nearby; you have to go a little way to get to a park," she said. "For them to be able to come out in the afternoon and play is a great thing for them.
"We're really excited about it because it's always nice for a new partner to come along and want to do something for us, for one, and the kids are going to be very excited about having something new. For them to be homeless, this is a huge gift for them."
Teddi Jones, a mother of four, is staying at Souls Harbor. Her children are ages 1, 2, 3 and 8. They have been at the shelter for four months while she gathers the documents she needs to apply for housing assistance.
"They were just asking me about this the other day because they had one that was old and creaky. So they will be out here running around like 'yay,' like Christmastime," Jones said. She sometimes takes her children to a park, but that means pushing two of them in strollers, so they don't go often.
"I feel like this is going to help not only my children but the other children to not have to go so far" to play, she said.
