Election

Ed Wilson votes at the Joplin Police Department on April 6, 2021. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we checked into the struggle over voting rights. 

In Missouri, the secretary of state keeps a countdown clock on his website for lawmakers to pass something he calls "election integrity reform," while in Texas, more restrictive voter laws have flagged almost 38% of ballots as non-compliant.

We'll have more details in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • How people are preparing to deal with a Range Line bridge closure.
  • A logjam in the Missouri Senate over redistricting. 
  • Concerns over a historical designation for East Town. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.