Today in the Globe newsroom we checked into the struggle over voting rights.
In Missouri, the secretary of state keeps a countdown clock on his website for lawmakers to pass something he calls "election integrity reform," while in Texas, more restrictive voter laws have flagged almost 38% of ballots as non-compliant.
We'll have more details in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- How people are preparing to deal with a Range Line bridge closure.
- A logjam in the Missouri Senate over redistricting.
- Concerns over a historical designation for East Town.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
