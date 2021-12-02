Lawmakers are trying again to get federal protection for Newtonia's battlefields.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, with the support of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Billy Long, are introducing legislation that would provide protection to Newtonia, the site of two battles during the Civil War. The legislation would expand the boundaries of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, to include acres that are relevant to both battles.
