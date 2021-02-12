CARTHAGE, Mo. — State lawmakers from Southwest Missouri on Friday briefed area leaders on the first few weeks of the 2021 Missouri General Assembly during a monthly event hosted by the chambers of commerce of Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin and Neosho.
Traditionally called Eggs and Issues because it’s a morning event, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Carthage Chamber of Commerce to forgo the eggs and relocate the first of four monthly briefings to Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
All lawmakers from Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties were present: state Sen. Bill White and state Reps. Ben Baker, Neosho; Bob Bromley, Carl Junction; Dirk Deaton, Noel; Ann Kelley, Lamar; Lane Roberts, Joplin; and Cody Smith, Carthage.
It’s still early in a legislative session that began just about five weeks ago, so while hundreds of bills have been filed, a few are still being discussed in committee, while most haven't been considered yet.
Local lawmakers, who are all Republicans, generally stand united on most issues, but they were divided on one issue that came up Friday.
Kelley, from Lamar, and Roberts, from Joplin, came out on opposite sides of one of the few bills that has passed the House and been sent to the Senate for consideration — the so-called Second Amendment Preservation Act, or HB85, which would make state gun laws supersede federal laws, including those passed after this bill is passed.
Kelley said the Missouri House was watching out for Missouri residents' rights with regard to guns.
“We have already passed in the House a Second Amendment Preservation Act that is huge for Missouri because we are a very conservative state,” Kelley said. “We like our Second Amendment rights, and with our federal government, the unknowns there, and not knowing what might happen there, you're going to see Missouri take some bold statements. “
Roberts, who served as Joplin police chief and director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety before he was elected to the Missouri House, said he was concerned about the bill’s language regarding law enforcement officers.
“The first three pages of that act, I think, are a bold statement to the federal government that Missouri is not going to knuckle down, and I admire the language and the intent,” Roberts said. “The fourth and fifth pages are about sanctions against police officers. In its original form, it took away a police officer’s employment, it took away their police license for the rest of their life, it created an entire new civil action targeting police officers. It took away what limited qualified immunity they had and made no provisions for how they would defend themselves. It’s not like they are overpaid anyway, but they would have had to pay for that defense out of their own pocket.”
Roberts said he was concerned about the “chilling effect” the bill would have on cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement officers, so he’s decided he’ll vote "no" on it if it comes back from the Senate for final consideration.
“We need our federal counterparts to do a good job protecting the public because contrary to popular opinion, there are bad people who have firearms as well,” Roberts said. “And if a federal agent came to me and said I need your help on this particular thing, and I declined, why then would I expect them to say yes when I need their help? More importantly, if that person then went forward and did what they did and got hurt, I have to live with my conscience.”
Other issues
The lawmakers spoke about a variety of other issues that they will be deciding on in the next few weeks.
Sen. Bill White talked about the COVID-19 liability protection bill, which is set for third reading in the Missouri Senate next week.
White said the bill was intended to protect companies that normally made other items that stepped up to make things such as masks and hand sanitizer when they were needed.
“Our bill covers the person who’s making masks who has a T-shirt company and when we didn’t have enough masks or our health care workers said they needed masks, they said I can switch my T-shirt manufacturer over and we can start making masks,” White said. “Budweiser, companies like that, they made alcohol, but they switched over in 24 or 48 hours and started making hand sanitizer. If they don’t have the right label on it, they shouldn’t be sued.”
Baker, from Neosho, said he was working on legislation to make information about trade schools and colleges easier for high schools to locate and use to inform students about their options.
Bromley, from Carl Junction, talked about his efforts on the Veterans Affairs Committee to work with nursing homes for veterans to address issues related to the COVID-19 outbreaks in those homes last year.
He also said he’s working on a bill to allow vehicle owners to get two-year licenses for their vehicles no matter what year they’re licensing the vehicle.
Dirk Deaton, Noel; Roberts; and Cody Smith, Carthage, talked about their work to write the state’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Smith is chairman of the House Budget Committee, and Deaton is co-chairman of the committee.
