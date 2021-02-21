JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety discussed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit the use of chokeholds by police officers.
The measure was sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin.
House Bill 876, first introduced Jan. 26, refers to the use of chokeholds. Its summary reads, “Any peace officer or security guard who causes death using a chokehold and is not justified in using deadly force shall be guilty of a class A felony and may be referred for disciplinary action.”
In the hearing, Dogan explained that the bill is the result of several discussions with activist groups such as the NAACP and the ACLU, as well as with sheriffs, police chiefs and members of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The proposed bill is against the use of maneuvers commonly referred to as chokeholds, which restrict blood or oxygen flow to the brain, prevent breathing or reduce the intake of air. It also adds certification requirements in deescalation training for officers.
Furthermore, the bill would create offenses for sexual conduct in the course of public duty with a detainee, offender or prisoner.
Dogan said the bill is his response to unjustified mistreatment police show toward communities of color.
“The history we have of policing toward African Americans is not a pretty one,” he said in the hearing.
Another bill Dogan sponsored, House Bill 461, proposes law enforcement agencies have a written policy for investigations of officer-involved deaths. It would also require officers to provide complete reports to the prosecutor of the county or city where the death occurred, along with requiring independent researchers to investigate those cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.