Bipartisan frustration over delays and barriers to information about COVID-19 vaccinations boiled over Thursday in the House Budget Committee.
And after state Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, questioned why it has been so difficult to even get the Department of Health and Senior Services to provide a date by which it will respond to a Feb. 17 letter from a group of House Democrats, committee Chairman Cody Smith called the delays unacceptable.
Smith, R-Carthage, sent a message to all state agencies — respond to lawmakers in days, not weeks.
“It is my expectation that all members of the General Assembly be responded to in a timely manner when they ask questions and ask for information from departments,” Smith said. “There should be no three-week delay, no four-week delay for any questions that I can think of.”
Lawmakers meet from early January to mid-May each year. When the budget committee finishes its work on a spending plan, there will be about five weeks left for lawmakers to move the rest of the way through to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
“We need information to make timely decisions and we need it as soon as it can be provided,” Smith said. “What we are doing is also very important and we expect timely responses from all departments to all members of the General Assembly. Full stop.”
Lawmakers have been calling for greater transparency since the start of the state’s vaccine rollout, and those calls have only grown louder.
When lawmakers frame their inquiries as Sunshine Law requests, it can bring demands from departments that lawmakers pay for the privilege of seeing documents. In another case, when DHSS did provide information, it left out important details about how to interpret it.
The support from Smith was “crucial” for showing that the frustration with executive agencies is not a partisan issue, Merideth said Thursday afternoon. It means that there are ways to show the departments they must respect those requests, he said.
“If they won’t answer us, we are the committee that has their purse strings,” Merideth said of the budget committee.
The Feb. 17 letter, addressed to Randall Williams, DHSS director, and Adam Crumbliss, director of the Division of Community and Public Health, asked 10 questions about vaccine distribution.
Signed by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and the five Democratic members of the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, the letter asked the department to provide the basis for how it allocated vaccine doses among hospitals, local health departments and mass clinics.
The letter also included requests for information on:
• The contract cost and selection of Deloitte, a consulting firm that has identified vaccine deserts in urban areas.
• How vaccines would be administered in state prisons.
• Plans for wide community outreach by the hospitals allocated 53% of vaccine doses.
“They have yet to get a response from the department,” Merideth, the ranking Democrat on the budget committee, told Alex Tuttle, chief of DHSS’s Office of Governmental Policy and Legislation, during the Thursday hearing.
The only thing the lawmakers who signed the letter have heard is that a response “is coming soon,” Merideth said.
“Why can’t we get answers to these questions?” he said.
Like he did on many questions asked during Thursday’s hearing, Tuttle deferred on the answer. He would get with Williams and Crumbliss, he said, “and make sure we get an answer.”
That wasn’t good enough, Merideth said.
“I appreciate that, but that’s what we have been told repeatedly,” he said. “And it has now been nearly a month, in the midst of vaccine rollout being the No. 1 priority for most of our constituents in this state, and we can’t get answers?”
Lisa Cox, DHSS spokeswoman, did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the legislative criticism.
