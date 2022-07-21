Local lawmakers, including state Sen. Bill White, today visited ESC, or Economic Security Corp. of Southwest Area.
What exactly is Joplin-based ESC, and what do they do? And what did lawmakers aim to gain from their visit?
Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of Gov. Mike Parson's news conference this afternoon about drought conditions.
- A review of the performing arts center proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot in Carthage.
- Details about when and where kids can get free meals this summer in Carthage.
It's Third Thursday tonight, and you still have time to head out there. Stay cool!
