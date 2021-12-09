MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Lawrence County has received a “fair” rating from Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, an improvement from the “poor” rating it received in its 2016 audit.
Auditors made several recommendations to improve accounting controls in the office of the county collector. They found that office personnel didn’t always issue receipt slips, record the method of payment accurately in the property tax system or prepare adequate bank reconciliations.
In a formal response to the audit, the county clerk said she would work with the county commission to review and implement auditors’ recommendations to address the issues.
The audit report also recommended improved controls and procedures over the property tax system, and recommended improvements in the offices of the public administrator and the sheriff.
It noted the sheriff’s office hadn’t done a physical inventory of seized property since November 2019, and there weren’t proper procedures in place to ensure all costs for boarding nonstate prisoners are adequately billed to the prisoner upon release and pursued.
In a formal response, a sheriff’s department statement said: “We are currently in the process of performing a complete inventory and will conduct random checks throughout the year to ensure we are in compliance. Periodic inventories will be performed and reconciled to the seized property log going forward. Any differences will be investigated and resolved. We are currently working with our jail management system provider to develop procedures to implement (proper billing processes).”
The audit report found that cybersecurity controls over county computers weren’t sufficient, resulting in county records not being adequately protected. The audit recommended that the county require confidential passwords for each employee that contain a minimum number of characters and are periodically changed to prevent unauthorized access to county computers and data.
Auditors also found that personnel policies weren’t always followed, and that some records management and retention policies weren’t in place.
The Lawrence County Commission, in a letter to the auditor’s office signed by Presiding Commissioner Bob Senninger, said the audit’s findings would be “thoughtfully examined.”
“The recommendations offered by you and your colleagues will be taken under advisement, as we are currently revising and creating an updated employee handbook and policy manual with the assistance of Lexipol,” a consulting service, Senninger wrote. “We will add your concerns and recommendations to the list of items to consider as we work on our updated manual.”
