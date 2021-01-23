The Lawrence County Health Department on Friday reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 84.
The ages of the 10 who died ranged from 57 to 94, the department said.
The department said 117 new cases were added over the course of last week but that the total number currently in isolation is lower than it has been in the recent past.
In a statement released Friday, the department noted that "people seem to be sicker lately with their COVID-19 related symptoms lingering for longer periods of time as well as an increased number of hospitalized people at some point in the duration of their symptoms.''
The department also said it is "starting to see an increase in the number of people who now have COVID-19 for a second time.'' That is defined by a positive COVID-19 test, symptoms and duration of time from their first positive test, a minimum of three months.
