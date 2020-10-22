JASPER, Mo. — While Jasper School District officials are keeping pretty much mum, an attorney with the district's law firm, EdCounsel, conveyed that all school employees, including the high school football coach, have been "instructed not to lead students in, or promote, prayer."
The school officials did say the investigation into a parent complaint that the head football coach, Joey Ballard, had regularly led team members in prayer had been investigated and the matter resolved.
Chris Line, staff attorney with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that focuses on issues of separation of church and state, told the Globe in a phone interview Wednesday that he recently received a response letter from the school attorneys representing the district and that the organization is satisfied with how the investigation was handled.
“When we get a complaint like this where it’s a clear violation, I’m not looking to sue the school district and have them pay all of this money,” Line said. “The way we ideally have it work is the way that it did here. We write and say, ‘Hey, you’re violating the law. You need to stop.’ And then they look into it, see that we’re telling them that’s true, and then they come back and let us know their legal contact has ended. I want to emphasize that this is how we want these things to work. We don’t want to take action against a school district and would prefer to educate.”
“The separation of church and state helps everyone, whether you’re a Christian, non-Christian or anything else,” Line said. “No one should have religious views imposed on them through their public school. I think we’re happy with the outcome, and this is typically how things turn out where the school district does the right thing.”
Line said Ballard's actions violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause, which prohibits the government from endorsing, supporting or becoming too involved in religion and religious activities. The Globe attempted to contact Ballard for comment through phone call and text message but did not receive a response.
Rachel Meystedt, an attorney with EdCounsel, the school district’s legal counsel, in a letter addressed to Line said that an investigation into the matter had been conducted and resolved.
“We are unable to share the results of that investigation with you, as it involves confidential personnel information,” Meystedt said in the letter. “However, we can tell you that employees of the district were reminded of the district’s board policy regarding religion at school and were also instructed not to lead students in, or promote, prayer. This matter has therefore been resolved.”
The district and its employees engaged in official duties may not sponsor any religious activity or expression, according to the school district’s board policy adopted in 2005. Its "Religious or Controversial Issues" policy, adopted a year prior, states, “Religious education is the responsibility of the home and church. The espousal by any teacher or staff member of any particular religious denomination or faith is strictly forbidden.”
Globe efforts to obtain comment directly from EdCounsel representatives were unsuccessful.
“We have a free exercise right to our religious or nonreligious beliefs, and we just want to make sure that the government is not being used as a tool to impose religion onto people,” Line said. “The law has been clear for a while that coaches cannot pray with their teams.”
A common misconception with cases like these," he said, "is that organizations like the Freedom From Religion Foundation are trying to take religion out of schools. Students are free to pray, if they wish, but not under the leadership, participation or endorsement of school officials."
