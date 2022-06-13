A feature of Schifferdecker Aquatic Park, the lazy river, has been opened.
The lazy river had remained closed at the start of the season Memorial Day weekend because more lifeguards were needed and some were still in training at the time.
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue is open 1 to 6 p.m. daily with extended hours until 8 p.m. Fridays. Free swim is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Admission is $5.50 for those 15 and younger and $6.50 for those 16 and older. Children younger than 11 must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years old. Children 2 or younger are admitted free.
