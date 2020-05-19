Welcome to The Joplin Globe's new afternoon newsletter.
It's an opportunity to catch you up on stories Globe staff have been working on throughout the day, important state and national news, and a heads-up on stories that will appear in Wednesday's paper.
Today, for example, we've talked with Missouri and Arkansas officials about the region's black bear population. Missouri is considering the possibility of a hunting season in the fall of 2021, and they've opened a public comment period. Judging from the reaction this story has already received on our website and our Facebook page, readers on both sides of the issue are passionate.
"They are a charismatic species, and they generate a lot of emotions in folks," Laura Conlee, furbearer biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, told us.
We'll give you the rundown on the latest bear numbers, their history in the Ozarks, what we know about the Missouri plan and tell how you can be heard.
In other news,
• Veteran Globe reporter Debby Woodin will have additional stories out of Monday's Joplin City Council meeting and an update on federal funding for the Joplin Regional Airport.
• She'll also preview another of the races for the Joplin City Council. The election will be held June 2.
• Sports Editor Jim Henry will continue his profile of the Globe's Athletes of the Year.
• And there's a new option for preventing strokes caused by blood clots around the heart, available in Joplin. We'll tell you about that, too.
You can find all this and more in Wednesday's paper and at joplinglobe.com.
