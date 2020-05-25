As we get closer to the end of the holiday weekend, we at the Globe hope you and yours have had a wonderful, meaningful Memorial Day. The First Amendment of the Constitution appears at the bottom of almost every page of our website. We honor our current and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and hope you'll take a moment to honor the fallen from our area.
The coronavirus pandemic certainly changed the face of this Memorial Day, as many traditional events were canceled. One such event was held as normal, however — the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami held its annual ceremony Monday.
One of the most talked-about events this Memorial Day happened in the center of the state. A large group of revelers at Lake of the Ozarks partying in close contact, in defiance of social distancing guidelines, drew national attention and forced the state's health director to warn Missourians that the disease is still here. To that point: Missouri reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
In tomorrow's edition of the Globe, we'll focus on a group of people hoping to get the city to change its policy on cruising. We'll also features stories on the following:
- The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider more than $760,000 in collective pay increases for school district employees next year, as well as a revision to the 2020-21 school calendar.
- A live forum for Joplin City Council candidates will be aired on KGCS.
- We'll continue our series showcasing the members of the Globe's All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
- Pittsburg State has modified a few of its summer camps in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
