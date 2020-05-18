WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses a press conference about the update on COVID-19 at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The European Union is calling for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, “to review experience gained and lessons learned.”

 Salvatore Di Nolfi

Hi! I'm Joe Hadsall, the Globe's digital editor. Are you reading this right now? If so, one of two things are true: 

  • You are a staff member of The Joplin Globe!
  • I have committed an error and made a test page public for all to see!

Both may be true, actually!

These first few grafs would be used to highlight the biggest news that happened through the day.

See, this is a test I'm using to test a test. If that makes you testy, maybe you weren't ready to be so tested today? In any event, better enjoy this while you can, because like many test things I make, it will be obliterated and lost to history. Unless Google's Wayback Machine works fast, I guess? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At the end, we would tease stories to be found on our website and in the next day's edition of the Globe. Could be anything, from an editorial to a package. 

As always, we'd direct readers to visit joplinglobe.com for more information. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.

Recommended for you