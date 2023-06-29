Beyond dogs barking and the thwack of pickleball paddles, the soundscape at Landreth Park has a few new additions, thanks to the Leadership Joplin class of 2023.
On Thursday, the group held a ribbon-cutting for a sound garden along Pool Street in the park. The community service project was a capstone to the group’s six-month program. Leadership Joplin is activated annually by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to develop and motivate future community leaders.
“You’ll hear some pings and some pongs; maybe you’ll hear someone playing 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' or some 'Hot Cross Buns,'” said Kat DeGraff, Leadership Joplin member and a community bank lender with Arvest Bank.
When members of the class started brainstorming ideas for their project, they found everyone wanted more places for families to gather in Joplin.
“This is something the city didn’t have,” said Shawn Patterson, Leadership Joplin member and a commercial sales consultant with Bug Zero Pest Control. “We wanted to provide both that entertainment and learning aspect for kids.”
The group did research into sound gardens in bigger cities while working with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department to match equipment and color schemes.
Because the group wasn’t allowed to raise funds for the sound garden, members pitched the concept to partner with local businesses. They accepted materials from the partners, then personally prepared the ground and installed instruments.
“It was a total team effort,” Patterson said. “Without everyone willing to participate, this wouldn’t have happened.”
The sound garden initially features four instruments. The city will install three more later this fall. At the garden, you’ll find large tubes that act as bass drums, a xylophone, chimes and a set of butterfly cymbals.
“This year, we were really challenged to step it up a notch for the 150th anniversary of Joplin,” DeGraff said. “Now we have a sound garden for kids to come and play. Hopefully, this is just a steppingstone to what’s to come.”
The sound garden idea was also popular with the group because of the opportunities it opens for children with developmental disorders or disabilities, DeGraff said.
A park can be a noisy, overwhelming space for these children. Having a calming sound space gives them a chance to find peace outdoors while playing with their peers, she said.
It also provides a form of music therapy to the children. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, forms of music therapy can help children with autism spectrum disorder express themselves and enable communication. Through this, it can improve their verbal and nonverbal communication skills.
“From this experience, I’ve learned don’t give up,” DeGraff said. “There were times this project was hard, but it’s important to overcome challenges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.